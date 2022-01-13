Japan May Shorten Quarantine for Omicron Close Contacts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday hinted that the government may shorten the 14-day quarantine period for those who had close contact with omicron coronavirus variant carriers.

"We'll respond to the situation as necessary," Kishida told reporters. "We'd like to consider a flexible response."

"Experts have pointed to a need to prevent difficulties maintaining the functioning of society even if infections spread rapidly," he said, adding that the government will consider appropriate measures based on scientific knowledge.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference that the United States requires unvaccinated omicron close contacts to self-isolate for five days and wear face masks for five days after that.

He also referred to European rules imposing 14-day quarantine on unvaccinated people in principle and lift the quarantine if they test negative for the coronavirus on the 10th day.

