Japan Coronavirus Daily Count Tops 10,000 Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's daily count of coronavirus cases stood at 13,560 as of 5 p.m. Thursday (8 a.m. GMT), exceeding 10,000 for the second straight day.

Many prefectures reported record daily numbers, including Okinawa and Hiroshima under the state-designated coronavirus pre-emergency state.

The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 3,124 cases, while Osaka Prefecture in western Japan logged 2,425 cases.

In Okinawa, southernmost Japan, the daily count reached 1,817 cases, exceeding the previous record of 1,759 cases marked Saturday. Thursday's tally was about double the week before level.

Hiroshima posted 805 cases, surpassing 800 for the first time. The central Japan prefectures of Nagano and Fukui logged record highs of 220 and 82 cases, respectively. The daily count also hit a high in the western prefectures of Shimane and Ehime, at 101 and 150, respectively.

