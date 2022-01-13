Japan Coronavirus Daily Count Tops 15,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s daily count of coronavirus cases stood at 18,859 on Thursday, exceeding 15,000 for the first time since Sept. 4 last year.

Many prefectures reported record daily numbers, including Okinawa, Hiroshima and Yamaguchi under the state-designated coronavirus pre-emergency state.

The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 3,124 cases, while Osaka Prefecture in western Japan logged 2,452 cases.

In Okinawa, southernmost Japan, the daily count reached 1,817 cases, exceeding the previous record of 1,759 cases marked Saturday. Thursday’s tally was about double the week before level.

Hiroshima posted 805 cases, and Yamaguchi reported 218 cases. Niigata, Fukui, Nagano, Shiga, Wakayama, Shimane, Ehime and Nagasaki also reported record cases.

