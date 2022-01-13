Tokyo Raises COVID-19 Alert to 2nd Highest

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government raised its COVID-19 alert by one notch to the second most serious level on its four-tier scale on Thursday.

The metropolitan government lifted the alert level for the second straight week.

Several researchers predicted that daily new cases will top 10,000 in the Japanese capital by the end of this month.

"It's important to be well prepared," one of the researchers said at a meeting of metropolitan government officials held to monitor the COVID-19 situation.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo grew by more than eightfold from a week before to 1,136 as of Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]