Tokyo to Seek Pre-Emergency Once Bed Occupancy Rate Hits 20 Pct

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Thursday that it will ask the Japanese government to place the capital under the COVID-19 pre-emergency state once its hospital bed occupancy rate hits 20 pct.

"Given the omicron variant's transmissibility, it may cause a strain in medical resources, including hospital beds, all of a sudden," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said at a press conference.

The metropolitan government will request that the capital be placed under the state of emergency once the bed occupancy rate reaches 50 pct. The occupancy rate stood at 13.7 pct as of Wednesday.

The metropolitan government raised its COVID-19 alert by one notch to the second most serious level on its four-tier scale.

It raised the alert level for the second straight week as the seven-day average of new infection cases grew by more than eightfold from a week before to 1,136 as of Wednesday.

