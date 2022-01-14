DPFP Likely to Field Unified Candidate with Tomin First

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--The opposition Democratic Party for the People is considering fielding a unified candidate with regional political party Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites first group) in the Tokyo constituency for this summer's election for the House of Councillors, informed sources have said.

The DPFP plans to promote talks with Tomin First, for which Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike serves as special adviser, with a view to merge with the regional party in the future, the sources said.

"Neither party will field a candidate" individually in the Tokyo constituency for the Upper House election, a senior DPFP official said, indicating the policy of fielding a unified candidate.

"We're considering all possible options," the official said of the possible merger between the two parties.

A Tomin First source said, "We don't intend to end up in a relationship that is only about policy collaboration."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]