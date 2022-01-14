Japan to Support Thailand's Decarbonization Efforts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda and Thai Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow have signed in Bangkok a memorandum of understanding on Japan's cooperation for Thailand's decarbonization efforts.

The MOU, signed Thursday, includes an agreement to launch a bilateral energy dialogue forum in which the two countries will discuss specific measures to help promote reductions of carbon dioxide emissions in the Southeast Asian nation.

Thailand has set a goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions effectively to zero by 2050. The country aims to attain the goal partly by using ammonia, which does not emit CO2 when burned, for coal-fired thermal power generation.

Hagiuda also held a meeting with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha on the day.

At a press conference in the Thai capital later on Thursday, Hagiuda said he shared the view with the Prayut that Japan and Thailand need to work together to develop new industries and promote future-oriented new investments.

