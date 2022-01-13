Russia Plans Shooting Drills around Island Disputed with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Russia plans to hold shooting drills around Kunashiri Island, one of the four Russian-controlled islands claimed by Japan, Japanese Foreign Ministry officials said Thursday.

Russian authorities are warning against navigation as the drills are set to be held in waters southeast of the island for four days through Friday, next Wednesday and Thursday and Jan. 26-27.

The Japanese government has made a protest against the Russian move through diplomatic routes, saying that Russia's military expansion around the islands, called the Northern Territories in Japan, is incompatible with Japan's position and thus unacceptable, according to the officials.

Japan plans to continue to collect and analyze information as Russia is increasingly conducting military exercises around the disputed islands in recent years.

