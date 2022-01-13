U.S. Military Chopper Makes Emergency Landing in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. military helicopter made an emergency landing at a helipad on Tonaki Island in the southern Japan prefecture of Okinawa shortly past 6 p.m. (9 a.m. GMT) on Thursday, according to local authorities.

There has been no report of injury or damage from the incident.

The prefectural government has been informed by the U.S. side that the AH-1Z attack helicopter, which belongs to the U.S. Futenma air base in the Okinawa city of Ginowan, made a precautionary landing due to an equipment problem.

Another U.S. helicopter was sent to repair the chopper parked at the helipad owned by the village of Tonaki, with two crew members on board.

The remote island is located about 60 kilometers northwest of the prefecture's capital city, Naha. The latest incident followed an emergency landing by a helicopter of the same type on the island in January 2018.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]