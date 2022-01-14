Japan to Shorten Quarantine for Omicron Close Contacts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--An advisory board of the Japanese health ministry broadly agreed on Thursday to shorten the 14-day quarantine period for those who had close contact with people infected with the omicron coronavirus variant.

"Members broadly agreed" to shorten the period, Takaji Wakita, chief of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, who chairs the advisory board, told a press conference after a meeting of the panel.

There was a proposal at the meeting for shortening the period to some 10 days, people familiar with the discussions said. Omicron carriers become less likely to release the virus 10 days after infection, according to experts.

The government is expected to make a decision as early as Friday to shorten the quarantine period, people familiar with the matter said.

Prefectural and municipal officials have urged the government to shorten the quarantine period out of concerns about possible disruptions to social functions if the variant spreads further.

