Japanese Stores to Be Obliged to Reduce Use of Disposable Plastic Items

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government at a cabinet meeting Friday adopted an ordinance to effectuate on April 1 a new law aimed at reducing plastic waste and promoting resources recycling.

Convenience stores, restaurants, hotels, laundries and others will be obliged to reduce the use of disposable plastic products by setting specific targets.

They will be urged to take measures to slash the use of 12 types of plastic products, such as charging fees, replacing the items with those made of alternative materials and giving reward points to customers who decline to use them.

The 12 plastic products are spoons, forks, knives, stir sticks and straws for drinks, toothbrushes, hairbrushes, combs, razors, shower caps, clothes hangers and garment covers.

Businesses that handle 5 tons or more of disposable plastic items a year will be subject to the requirement.

