Japan Govt Data-Tampering Continued Blindly: Report

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--A committee investigating a construction orders data-tampering scandal at the Japanese infrastructure ministry said in a report Friday that relevant ministry personnel blindly continued the improper processing of data for many years.

The wrongful practice continued as the personnel did not question their performing of routine tasks in line with set procedures, said the report, submitted to infrastructure minister Tetsuo Saito.

In the report, the committee, composed chiefly of lawyers, noted that the personnel handing the data were chronically overburdened and that there was a lack of information-sharing among senior officials who should have been fully aware of the situation.

The ministry will implement measures to prevent any recurrence, including the improvement of personnel distribution, and take disciplinary steps against the workers involved.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the same day that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has told the infrastructure minister again to make preventive efforts.

