Medical Institutions Most Trusted Group in Japan: Poll

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Medical institutions have overtaken the Self-Defense Forces as the organization or group of people that command the highest level of public confidence in Japan, a survey showed Friday.

The result of the survey, conducted by Central Research Services Inc., a Jiji Press affiliate, seems to reflect a high public evaluation of medical workers’ efforts to tackle the novel coronavirus crisis.

The survey, the 11th in a series, covered 4,000 adults across the nation on Nov. 5-14 last year. Of them, 1,210 gave valid answers through in-person interviews.

In the survey, respondents were asked to rate their confidence in a number of groups, including lawmakers, court judges, large companies and police, on a scale from 1 to 5.

Medical institutions took first place, with an average score of 3.9, a record high and up 0.2 point from the previous survey.

