N. Korea Fires 2 Suspected Missiles

Seoul, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles eastward from around the northwestern province of North Pyongan on Friday afternoon, according to the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

It was the third ballistic missile launch by North Korea this year. The country test-fired what it claims were hypersonic missiles on Jan. 5 and Tuesday.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters in Tokyo that at least one ballistic missile was fired from North Korea's northwestern region and is believed to have fallen into waters near the country's eastern coast and outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

South Korean and U.S. authorities are analyzing details of the projectiles.

In Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his government to gather and analyze intelligence and provide information to the public appropriately.

