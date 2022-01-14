83 Pct of Japan Job-Seeking Students Had Work Offers by Dec.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--A survey by the Japanese labor and education ministries showed Friday that 83.0 pct of job-seeking university students who are slated to graduate in March had informal job offers as of Dec. 1 last year.

The figure was up 0.8 percentage point from a year before, when it dived amid the fallout of the novel coronavirus crisis, due to more firms willing to hire in anticipation of an economic recovery. The proportion rose for the first time in three years while falling short of pre-pandemic levels.

The share of male students who obtained informal job offers stood at 81.3 pct, up 0.9 point, and that of female students was up 0.7 point at 85.0 pct.

The rate came to 87.3 pct for students majoring in sciences and 82.1 pct for students in humanities and social science courses.

By region, the figure was highest for students at universities in Kanto in eastern Japan, including Tokyo, at 86.7 pct. Meanwhile, year-on-year drops were recorded for students at universities in the Kinki western region, the Chugoku-Shikoku western bloc and the area comprising the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido and the Tohoku northeastern region.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]