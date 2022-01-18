INTERVIEW: Japan Economy Recovering from COVID-19 Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and global economies are recovering to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels at a relatively fast pace thanks to vaccine rollout, Masato Kanda, Japan's vice minister of finance for international affairs, said in a recent interview.

Further vaccine progress is expected to boost economic activities, Kanda noted.

At the same time, he warned that changes in economic and industrial structures and a widening in economic disparities caused by the coronavirus crisis may emerge as risk factors and create fresh challenges.

"Japan is determined to deal with them together with other countries including Group of 20 advanced and developing economies," Kanda said.

Kanda also called for vigilance against slow vaccine rollout in poor countries, such as African nations, facilitating the spread of the omicron and other coronavirus variants.

