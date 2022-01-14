Japan Shortens Quarantine for Close Contacts to 10 Days

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry on Friday shortened the quarantine period for those who had close contact with people infected with the novel coronavirus to 10 days from 14 days.

For essential workers, municipalities are now allowed to decide at their own discretion to end quarantine for those who test negative for the virus on the sixth day from their contact with infected people.

Close contacts had been asked to stay at accommodation facilities or their homes for 14 days.

The change came amid concerns that an increase in close contacts among essential workers in sectors such as medical, elderly care and retail will make it difficult to maintain societal functions following a surge in cases of the omicron coronavirus variant.

The medical care supply system is being strained in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, with nearly 1,000 medical workers absent from work on Thursday due to a surge in infection cases.

