Russia's Lavrov to Visit Japan within Months

Moscow, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday that he is scheduled to visit Japan within two to three months.

It will be his first visit to Japan since 2019. The trip will be surely carried out, Lavrov said at a press conference.

During his visit, Lavrov is expected to meet with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, to discuss a territorial dispute between the two countries over four northwestern Pacific islands controlled by Moscow and claimed by Tokyo.

Lavrov said that his Japan visit was initially scheduled for late last year. He said the two countries agreed to postpone the trip until Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who took office in October, decides his diplomatic policy.

Russia and Japan have had a difficult history, but both have created an atmosphere allowing them to hold discussions if there are problems, Lavrov said.

