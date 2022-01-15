N. Korea Successfully Tests Railway-Borne Missiles: KCNA

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--North Korea successfully tested a railway-borne missile system in its third ballistic missile drill this year on Friday, the country's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Saturday.

Japan, the United States and South Korea detected North Korea's ballistic missile launch toward the Sea of Japan on Friday.

In September last year, North Korea also tested a railway-borne missile system.

In Friday's live-fire drill, the railway-borne missile regiment of the northwestern province of North Pyongan fired two tactical guided missiles at the order of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army.

The missiles hit targets in the Sea of Japan, according to the KCNA.

