Entrance Exam Takers Injured in Tokyo Knife Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Three people, including students set to take unified university entrance examinations, were injured in a knife attack in front of a University of Tokyo campus in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward on Saturday morning.

Police arrested a 17-year-old high school student from the central Japan city of Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, on the spot for attempted murder.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect, who was wearing a school uniform, said he knifed three passersby. He also said he had planned to die after causing an incident as his studies were not going well. The victims are not acquaintances of the suspect.

The suspect, who had a student identification card on him, also gave a statement to the effect that he started a fire at a nearby station. He said he had brought the knife with a 15-centimeter blade from his home.

In the attack, which occurred around 8:30 a.m. (11:30 p.m. Friday GMT), the three people were slashed in the back.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]