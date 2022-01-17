Farmers in Japan Striving for Sustainable Agriculture

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Farmers in Japan are trying to reduce the environmental burden of their operations by improving efficiency using data and information technology, in hopes of realizing sustainable agriculture.

In its food strategy adopted last year, the government set a target of reducing the use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers by 50 pct and 30 pct, respectively, by 2050.

Among farmers working toward sustainable agriculture is Shuichi Yokota, 45, who grows rice in Ibaraki Prefecture, near Tokyo.

"The accumulation of data on when and how many seedlings were planted makes farm work more efficient," Yokota said, adding that unnecessary use of seedlings and fertilizers can be reduced through analysis of the data.

"It's unrealistic not to use any pesticides or chemical fertilizers at all," as rises in temperatures and humidity due to global warming have increased outbreaks of plant diseases and pests, he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]