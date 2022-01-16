Japan at Mercy of Coronavirus Variants in Past 2 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan has been put at the mercy of coronavirus variants in its fight against COVID-19 in the past two years since the country's first coronavirus case was confirmed.

The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases has topped 1.8 million in the country, boosted repeatedly by surges due to variants imported from abroad.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccinations started in February last year. The proportion of fully vaccinated citizens is about to reach 80 pct, highest among advanced countries.

An oral coronavirus drug has become available, adding to the country's "weapons" in the fight against the pandemic.

After the first case was confirmed in mid-January 2020, the first wave of infections peaked in April that year, and the second wave four months later. The third wave reached its peak in January 2021.

