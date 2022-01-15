Japan Confirms 1st Omicron-Linked Deaths

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed its first cases of death among people infected with the omicron coronavirus variant Saturday.

The Shizuoka city government said that a man who died on Tuesday at a medical institution was confirmed to have been infected with the omicron variant based on genomic testing.

The Chiba prefectural government said that an elderly woman at least in her 90s who died also on Tuesday had had the highly contagious variant as well.

The man in the capital of Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, was an elderly resident with severe pre-existing conditions.

Meanwhile, the woman living in the eastern prefecture of Chiba, near Tokyo, had underlying circulatory system disease.

