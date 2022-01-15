Japan New Coronavirus Cases Just Shy of Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's daily count of new coronavirus cases reached 25,742 on Saturday, just shy of its record high of 25,990 logged Aug. 20 last year.

Six COVID-19 fatalities were reported across the country. The number of severely ill patients stood at 233, up 12 from Friday, according to the health ministry.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 4,561 new cases, a 3.7-fold increase from a week before.

Osaka Prefecture marked a record 3,692 cases. Nine other prefectures also rewrote their record highs, including Niigata with 284 cases, Kyoto with 725 cases, Hyogo 1,191 cases, Hiroshima with 1,212 cases and Okinawa with 1,829 cases.

In Okinawa, 1,171 medical workers were absent from work as of Saturday mainly because they caught the coronavirus or were judged to be close contacts with virus carriers.

