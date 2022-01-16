Tonga Eruption Triggers Tsunami Warning in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning for some parts of the country early Sunday following a huge undersea volcanic eruption off the southern Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday.

The tidal surge caused by the eruption, which occurred around 1:10 p.m. Saturday Japan time (4:10 a.m. GMT), reached many parts of Japan, mainly areas along the Pacific coast. The agency said that the surge is different from a typical tsunami caused by an earthquake.

At 12:15 a.m. Sunday, the agency issued the tsunami warning for the southwestern islands of Amami and Tokara in Kagoshima Prefecture, predicting waves as high as 3 meters.

A tsunami advisory was issued for the Pacific coast of the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido to Kagoshima, as well as for Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, and the Izu and Ogasawara chains in the Pacific. The predicted maximum height of waves was 1 meter.

For Iwate Prefecture facing the Pacific coast, the tsunami advisory was upgraded to a warning at 2:54 a.m. and downgraded back to an advisory at 11:20 a.m. The warning for the Amami and Tokara chains was lowered to an advisory at 7:30 a.m.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]