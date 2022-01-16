Nago Mayoral Race Starts, Focusing on U.S. Base Issue

Newsfrom Japan

Nago, Okinawa Pref., Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--The official campaign period started on Sunday for the Jan. 23 mayoral election in Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, which will focus on a controversial U.S. base relocation project.

Candidacies were filed by Nago assembly member Yohei Kishimoto, 49, and incumbent Mayor Taketoyo Toguchi, 60, whose term of office is set to end on Feb. 7.

Kishimoto opposes the relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station from a congested area of Ginowan in the southernmost prefecture to the Henoko coastal district of Nago.

Meanwhile, Toguchi has support from the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, which push ahead with the project as the ruling parties in national politics.

Kishimoto, a first-time candidate, is backed by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Japanese Communist Party, the Social Democratic Party and Reiwa Shinsengumi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]