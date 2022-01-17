Japan's Unified University Entrance Exams End Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's two-day unified university entrance examinations ended Sunday, with this year's tests overshadowed by incidents including a knife attack near an exam venue in Tokyo, as well as a resurgence in novel coronavirus infection cases around the country.

At Iwate Prefectural University Miyako Junior College in the city of Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, a venue for the unified exams, all scheduled second-day tests were canceled due to a tsunami warning issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency for the northeastern prefecture and other parts of the country following an undersea volcano eruption off the southern Pacific nation of Tonga.

At a total of three exam venues in Miyagi Prefecture, which neighbors Iwate, and Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan, the start of Sunday's tests was pushed back by up to 71 minutes as train operations were delayed because of tsunami.

Mathematics and science tests were conducted on Sunday. The first-day tests covered geography and history, civics, and Japanese and foreign languages including English listening comprehension.

The National Center for University Entrance Examinations decided to accept applications for supplementary tests from applicants who could not take the second-day tests due to reasons including evacuation orders related to the undersea volcanic eruption off Tonga. It called on those willing to take the add-on tests to apply by 5 p.m. Monday (8 a.m. GMT).

