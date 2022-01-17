1 Month On, Osaka Arson Probe Continues after Suspect's Death

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--A month after the Dec. 17 deadly arson in the western city of Osaka, police are continuing their efforts to shed light on the facts behind the attack for the sake of the victims and bereaved family members, even after the death of the suspect.

The police are planning to send papers on the deceased suspect to public prosecutors on murder and other charges as soon as within fiscal 2021.

The suspect, Morio Tanimoto, was in cardiopulmonary arrest when the 61-year-old was rushed to hospital from a mental health clinic he attacked. He was resuscitated but never regained consciousness before he died on Dec. 30, about two weeks after the incident, in which 25 people were killed.

The death of the suspect left no chance for police to hear from him about what led him to the attack.

According to Osaka prefectural police sources, Tanimoto moved into a house in Osaka's Konohana Ward in February 2017, after serving time for the attempted murder of his first son.

