Japan Coronavirus Daily Count Stays above 25,000

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--The daily count of new coronavirus cases in Japan stood at 25,658 on Sunday, standing above 25,000 for the second straight day.

There was no fatality. The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients rose by two from Saturday to 235, according to the health ministry.

In western Japan, Tottori Prefecture confirmed a record 51 infection cases. Osaka, Hyogo and Hiroshima prefectures rewrote their records as they did on Saturday, logging 3,760 cases, 1,343 cases and 1,280 cases, respectively.

The southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka marked a record high of 1,290 cases.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 4,172 cases, up 3.4-fold from a week before.

