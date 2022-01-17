Japan Marks 27th Anniv. of Great Hanshin Earthquake

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan marked the 27th anniversary Monday of the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake, which devastated the western port city of Kobe and nearby areas, with people renewing their pledges to pass on lessons learned from the disaster to younger generations.

At a park in the city's Chuo Ward, people lit bamboo lanterns and offered silent prayers at 5:46 a.m. (8:46 p.m. Sunday GMT), the exact time when the 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck the region on Jan. 17, 1995.

Among the event's participants was Chizuko Takai, 60, whose one-year-old son, Sho, died after being crushed under a fallen drawer while his twin sister was left unharmed in the earthquake.

"After 27 years, I'm eventually able to think that I'll live the rest of my life with my daughter with a smile," Takai said.

The city government of Kobe, the capital of Hyogo Prefecture, held a memorial ceremony, in which Sakuto Tashiro, a 37-year-old singer-songwriter, read out words of mourning as a representative of the bereaved families.

