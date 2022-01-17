Suspect of Tokyo Knife Attack Attempted Arson on Train

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--The 17-year-old boy who slashed three people outside a university entrance examination venue in Tokyo on Saturday has told police that he had failed in his attempt to spread liquid on a subway train and set fire to it, investigative sources said Monday.

The Metropolitan Police Department turned over the boy to public prosecutors on Monday on suspicion of attempted murder over the knife attack.

With the suspect also telling police that he planned to kill himself after committing a murder, the police suspect that he attempted to entangle other passengers of the train in an arson incident, the sources said.

According to the police and Tokyo Metro Co., Akabane-iwabuchi Station of the subway operator's Nanboku Line received a passenger report around 8:30 a.m. Saturday (11:30 p.m. Friday GMT) that liquid was leaking from a backpack abandoned in a train car. Subsequent analysis found that the liquid was combustible.

The teenage suspect, a high school student from Nagoya, central Japan, is believed to have left the backpack.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]