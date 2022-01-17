N. Korea Launches Projectile toward Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired a projectile toward the Sea of Japan on Monday, according to the South Korean military.

The projectile is believed to have been a ballistic missile.

The Japan Coast Guard also said that an object that may be a ballistic missile was fired from North Korea and is seen to have already fallen.

North Korea launched what it calls hypersonic missiles on Jan. 5 and Tuesday. On Friday, the country fired two railway-borne short-range ballistic missiles.

