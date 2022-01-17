North Korea Fires 2 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Monday morning, in its fourth set of missile launches of the year, the South Korean military said.

The South Korean military said it detected the projectiles fired eastward from an airport in Pyongyang.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters in Tokyo that the missiles flew about 300 kilometers at an altitude of about 50 kilometers before landing outside Japan's maritime exclusive economic zone.

The South Korean military said that the missiles traveled about 380 kilometers and reached an altitude of about 42 kilometers.

In a statement, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said, "We are aware of the ballistic missile launches and are consulting closely with our allies and partners."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]