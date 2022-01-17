Japan Confirms 118,345 New Coronavirus Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 118,345 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, up by over threefold from the preceding week's 32,062.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 1,885,760 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

The pace of increase in new cases has been accelerating due to the rapid spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Japan's cumulative death toll from the virus came to 18,444, up by 30 from a week earlier. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients totaled 235 as of Sunday, up from 90 a week before.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest new COVID-19 cases in the past week, at 19,939, followed by Osaka in western Japan, at 15,553.

