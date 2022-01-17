Japan to Allow Entry of 87 Govt-Sponsored Foreign Students

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan plans to admit 87 government-sponsored foreign students to the country as exceptions to its ban on new entries by foreigners amid the novel coronavirus crisis, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Monday.

The move effectively eases what was seen as the strictest border control measures taken by a member of the Group of Seven major industrial nations. Japan is shifting the focus of its measures against the omicron coronavirus variant to domestic steps, following an increase in the number of community transmissions.

"We decided to allow them to enter the country, taking into account their individual circumstances from the perspective of public interest and urgency," Matsuno said at a press conference.

He said that the 87 students were within a year of graduation or completion of their degrees, and that the entry ban was feared to interrupt their graduations.

"Preparations for accepting them, such as necessary infection disease control measures, are in place," he said.

