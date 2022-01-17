Japan Eyes COVID-19 Pre-Emergency for 11 More Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is slated to place Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, as well as the three central prefectures of Aichi, Gifu and Mie, in a COVID-19 pre-emergency stage, informed sources said Monday.

In response to a surge in cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the government is also considering applying the pre-emergency status to the central prefecture of Niigata and the southwestern prefectures of Nagasaki, Kumamoto and Miyazaki. Even more prefectures may be added to the pre-emergency list, according to the sources.

The government is expected to make a decision on the matter at a meeting of its coronavirus response headquarters on Wednesday.

Among the country's 47 prefectures, Okinawa, Hiroshima and Yamaguchi are already in the pre-emergency stage, which is currently set to last until the end of this month.

The pre-emergency designation allows prefectural governors to issue orders with penalties to local businesses, such as requests to shorten operating hours.

