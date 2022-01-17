Japan Mulls COVID-19 Pre-Emergency for Tokyo, Neighbors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering placing Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures under a COVID-19 state of pre-emergency due to a surge in cases of the omicron variant, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

The government will make a decision on the matter as early as Wednesday after consulting with prefectural officials, the sources said.

The three neighbors of Tokyo are Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures. The Tokyo metropolitan government plans to ask for pre-emergency status if the hospital bed occupancy rate reaches 20 pct in the capital.

Among the country's 47 prefectures, Okinawa, Hiroshima and Yamaguchi are currently in the pre-emergency stage.

