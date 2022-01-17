Tokyo-Area Governors Seek COVID-19 Pre-Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--The governors of Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures jointly asked the Japanese government Monday to place their prefectures in a COVID-19 pre-emergency stage, amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

"We will quickly finalize measures to be taken while cooperating closely," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said in an online meeting among Tokyo and the prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa.

Stressing that the current situation could lead to strains on the medical care system and halt social life, Koike said, "It's important to promote countermeasures together in line with the actual conditions of each region."

Kanagawa Governor Yuji Kuroiwa told the meeting that although his prefecture is managing hospital beds for coronavirus patients now, its medical care system may collapse all at once.

As of Monday, the occupancy rate for hospital beds for coronavirus patients in Tokyo stood at 21.1 pct, above the 20 pct threshold for the Tokyo metropolitan government to consider seeking the pre-emergency designation under the country's special law for the fight against COVID-19.

