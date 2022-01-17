Tokyo May Seek COVID-19 Pre-Emergency Designation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government has launched a study on the idea of possibly asking the central government to place the Japanese capital in a COVID-19 pre-emergency stage amid a resurgence in novel coronavirus cases, informed sources said Monday.

The metropolitan government has said it would specifically consider seeking the pre-emergency designation under the country’s special law for the fight against COVID-19 once the occupancy rate for hospital beds for coronavirus patients in Tokyo rises to 20 pct. The rate stood at 19.3 pct as of Sunday and is expected to reach the 20 pct within Monday, the sources said.

Tokyo is poised to start full-fledged coordination with three neighboring prefectures--Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa--as well as the national government over the matter.

“We need to take into account the differences between the omicron and previous strains of the novel coronavirus,” Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters Sunday, noting that the new variant “spreads more quickly and causes symptoms to appear sooner.”

Based on opinions from experts, the metropolitan government will consider specific measures, such as requests for restaurants and bars to shorten their operating hours and suspend the serving of alcoholic drinks.

