Japan's Hayashi Vows to Act Decisively against China

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi vowed to act resolutely against China, in a speech at the Diet, the country's parliament, on Monday.

Emphasizing that China's unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea cannot be tolerated, Hayashi said that Japan will handle the issue in a level-headed and resolute way.

He stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, while expressing serious concern over the human rights situations in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region in China.

Japan will say what it should to China and urge the country to act responsibly, Hayashi stated, adding at the same time that Tokyo is ready to cooperate with Beijing over issues of common interest.

With this year marking the 50th anniversary of Japan-China diplomatic normalization, Hayashi said that he will aim to help build a constructive and stable relationship between the two countries.

