Japan Finance Min. Suzuki Vows Economic Reconstruction

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Monday pledged to rebuild the economy hurt by the novel coronavirus crisis.

"We need to overcome this crisis, rebuild the economy steadily and work on fiscal reconstruction," Suzuki said in a fiscal policy speech before both chambers of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

He asked for cooperation so that the fiscal 2022 state budget will be enacted soon. The draft budget was submitted to the Diet on Monday, the first day of this year's 150-day ordinary parliamentary session.

The draft budget for the year starting in April is intended to be implemented seamlessly with the already enacted fiscal 2021 supplementary budget.

Suzuki said that the draft budget is designed to help realize the new form of capitalism proposed by Prime Minster Fumio Kishida through a virtuous cycle of economic growth and wealth redistribution.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]