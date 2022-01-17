Japan Coronavirus Count Tops 20,000 for 4th Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--The daily count of new coronavirus cases in Japan totaled 20,991 on Monday, standing above 20,000 for the fourth straight day.

New COVID-19 fatalities came to four. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients across the country rose by eight from Sunday to 243, according to the health ministry.

Tokyo confirmed 3,719 new positive cases Monday, more than quadrupling from a week before.

Of Monday's new cases in the Japanese capital, people in their 20s accounted for 1,232, the highest by age group, followed by 603 among those in their 30s, and 533 among those aged between 10 and 19. New cases totaled 285 among children aged 9 or younger.

Under the Tokyo metropolitan government's standards, the number of patients with severe symptoms stood at five, unchanged from Sunday.

