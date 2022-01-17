Tokyo Logs 3,719 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 3,719 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday, the metropolitan government said.

The figure fell from 4,172 cases marked on Sunday, but more than quadrupled from a week before.

Of Monday's new cases in the Japanese capital, people in their 20s accounted for 1,232, the largest by age group, followed by 603 among those in their 30s and 533 among those aged between 10 and 19. New cases totaled 285 among children aged 9 or younger.

The number of patients with severe symptoms stood at five, unchanged from Sunday. One new COVID-19 fatality was confirmed.

Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, confirmed 2,549 new cases, an increase of more than fivefold from a week before.

