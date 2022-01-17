DPFP OKs Talks with Tomin First to Boost Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--The opposition Democratic Party for the People, at a meeting of its lawmakers on Monday, approved a plan to hold talks with regional political party Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites first group) to bolster cooperation.

With an eye toward merging the two parties, the leaders and secretary-generals of the DPFP and Tomin First will work on fielding unified candidates for this summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike currently serves as special adviser to Tomin First.

"While there are no predetermined plans, we hope to kick off honest talks on boosting cooperation in various fields." DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki told reporters.

Noting that it is crucial for the two sides to be satisfied with the outcome of the discussions to join forces at the election, Tamaki indicated that he will engage in careful talks.

