Japan Considering Aid for Tonga after Huge Eruption

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering support for Tonga following Saturday's massive eruption of an undersea volcano off the southern Pacific island nation, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said Monday.

"We're closely communicating with the government of Tonga and related countries and hoping to give a proper response" to the situation, Kihara told a news conference.

On the day, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a message to the Tongan government, saying that he is extremely grieved in regards to the eruption and expressing his country's eagerness to provide as much support as possible.

As of Saturday, some 40 Japanese nationals were staying in Tonga, according to Kihara. "At the moment, we have no information that there are Japanese who wish to return home temporarily," he said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]