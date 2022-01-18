BOJ Raises Fiscal 2022 Consumer Price Outlook

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan on Tuesday raised its outlook for the country's consumer price increase for fiscal 2022, which begins in April, to 1.1 pct from 0.9 pct, due mainly to higher oil prices and the yen's weakness.

The central bank raised its fiscal 2022 outlook for the country's real gross domestic product growth to 3.8 pct from 2.9 pct.

The BOJ released the latest estimates after a two-day monetary policy meeting. It kept its massive monetary easing policy unchanged.

"Japan's economy is likely to recover as downward pressure stemming from the novel coronavirus on services consumption and the effects of supply-side constraints wane," the BOJ said in a statement.

This marked an upward revision to the BOJ's view from December when it said Japan's economy "has picked up as a trend, although it has remained in a severe situation due to

