N. Korea Fires Tactical Guided Missiles Mon.: KCNA

Seoul, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--North Korea test-fired two tactical guided missiles on Monday, the country's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Tuesday.

Japan, the United States and South Korea detected two short-range ballistic missiles fired by the North toward the Sea of Japan on Monday, the fourth set of missile launches by the regime this year.

The KCNA reported that institutions including the Academy of National Defense Science conducted the latest test-firings from the western area of the country to selectively evaluate tactical guided missiles being produced and deployed and to verify the accuracy of the weapon system.

The missiles precisely hit an island target in the Sea of Japan, the report said, adding that the accuracy, safety and operational effectiveness of the weapon system were confirmed.

Meanwhile, the KCNA did not report whether North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed the firings.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]