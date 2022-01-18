Japan's FY 2025 General Account Seen Hitting 111.6 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's general-account spending is expected to grow to 111.6 trillion yen in fiscal 2025, a Finance Ministry estimate showed Tuesday.

The estimate is based on the government's fiscal 2022 draft budget and an optimistic outlook calling for nominal economic growth of 3 pct, with the figure exceeding the record high of 107.6 trillion yen for the coming fiscal year from April.

Specifically, spending on social security is forecast to grow to 38.2 trillion yen from 36.3 trillion yen in fiscal 2022, and debt-serving costs will balloon to 28.8 trillion yen from 24.3 trillion yen.

On the revenue front, the assumed high economic growth is expected to boost tax revenue to 72.1 trillion yen from 65.2 trillion yen, reducing the primary budget deficit to 5.5 trillion yen from 13.0 trillion yen.

Under an estimate assuming a lower nominal growth rate of 1.5 pct, however, the primary budget deficit is expected to shrink only to 7.8 trillion yen in fiscal 2025.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]