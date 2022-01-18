Japan to Informally Decide Pre-Emergency for Tokyo, Others Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will make an informal decision to place at least 13 prefectures, including Tokyo, under a COVID-19 pre-emergency state at a meeting of related ministers on Tuesday afternoon.

After obtaining approval from a panel of experts on Wednesday, the central government is expected to reach a formal decision on the pre-emergency designation later on the same day.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday morning, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno revealed that Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Gifu, Aichi, Mie, Nagasaki, Kumamoto and Miyazaki prefectures have asked for a pre-emergency designation.

"We'd like to consider swiftly" whether to place these prefectures under the state of pre-emergency, he said.

Niigata, Gunma and Kagawa prefectures later said that they will also ask to be added to the pre-emergency list.

