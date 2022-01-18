New COVID-19 Cases in Osaka Likely to Top 5,000

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--New COVID-19 cases in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, are likely to hit a record high of over 5,000 on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said.

The previous high was 3,760 cases reported on Sunday. New cases surged by more than 70 times from 70 marked on Jan. 1.

The hospital bed occupancy rate stood at 28.9 pct as of Monday. Osaka has said it will ask the Japanese government to place the prefecture under a state of COVID-19 pre-emergency if the rate reaches 35 pct.

